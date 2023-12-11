Kerrisdale Advisers LLC Has $7.23 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Kerrisdale Advisers LLC lessened its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises 1.9% of Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,370,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 35.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.7% during the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 9.2% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.11.

NYSE:CAT opened at $258.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $131.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $251.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.94. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.04 and a 52 week high of $293.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 29.46%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

