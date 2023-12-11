Kerrisdale Advisers LLC Makes New $522,000 Investment in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Kerrisdale Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMG. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Warner Music Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 31.1% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 178,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Warner Music Group by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 23.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on WMG. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.19.

Warner Music Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WMG opened at $33.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.63. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $23.62 and a 12-month high of $38.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.51.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 150.98% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Music Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is 83.95%.

Insider Activity at Warner Music Group

In other news, CEO Max Lousada sold 869,008 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $28,990,106.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,883,578 shares in the company, valued at $62,836,162.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 75.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Warner Music Group Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.