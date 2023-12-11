Kerrisdale Advisers LLC Reduces Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Kerrisdale Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,453 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for approximately 1.7% of Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Up 0.3 %

LRCX opened at $705.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $657.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $650.62. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $397.06 and a twelve month high of $730.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 27.20%.

Insider Activity

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,095 shares of company stock valued at $7,702,801 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $675.50.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

