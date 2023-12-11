Kerrisdale Advisers LLC Sells 17,033 Shares of RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT)

Kerrisdale Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,033 shares during the quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC owned 1.28% of RCM Technologies worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RCMT. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in RCM Technologies in the third quarter worth about $1,497,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in RCM Technologies in the second quarter worth $880,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in RCM Technologies by 382.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 43,257 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of RCM Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $711,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of RCM Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $569,000. 31.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCM Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

RCM Technologies stock opened at $26.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $210.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.96. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $27.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RCM Technologies ( NASDAQ:RCMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.16. RCM Technologies had a return on equity of 63.01% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $58.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.12 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that RCM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RCMT. Benchmark boosted their price objective on RCM Technologies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of RCM Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded RCM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kevin D. Miller sold 17,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $467,435.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 495,000 shares in the company, valued at $13,369,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Bradley Vizi sold 1,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $43,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin D. Miller sold 17,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $467,435.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 495,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,369,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,332 shares of company stock worth $1,285,677. 32.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About RCM Technologies

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

Featured Stories

