Kerrisdale Advisers LLC Sells 1,920 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Kerrisdale Advisers LLC cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,215 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 4.6% in the second quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,782 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth $473,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 30.7% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter valued at $560,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing stock opened at $243.88 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $176.25 and a 1 year high of $244.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.25. The stock has a market cap of $147.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.06 and a beta of 1.53.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($6.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.93 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.61.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

