KeyCorp Lowers Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target to $30.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

PHR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Phreesia from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Phreesia from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Phreesia from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.31.

Phreesia Stock Up 1.0 %

PHR stock opened at $18.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.92. Phreesia has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $91.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.60 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 42.70% and a negative return on equity of 54.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phreesia will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 1,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $37,140.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 120,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,295.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Phreesia news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 1,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $37,140.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 120,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,295.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chaim Indig sold 6,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $133,328.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,245,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,329,218.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,610 shares of company stock worth $567,877. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHR. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Phreesia by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Phreesia in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Phreesia by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Phreesia by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

