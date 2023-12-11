KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd Cuts Stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd lowered its stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,350 shares during the quarter. PDD comprises approximately 1.0% of KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd’s holdings in PDD were worth $5,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PDD. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in PDD by 136.0% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 257,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after buying an additional 148,166 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PDD by 100.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of PDD by 16.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PDD by 30.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PDD by 16.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PDD. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of PDD in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of PDD from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of PDD from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PDD from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of PDD from $107.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDD has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.12.

PDD stock opened at $140.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.39. PDD Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $59.67 and a one year high of $147.65. The stock has a market cap of $184.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.79.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $11.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.94 by $2.67. The company had revenue of $68.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.18 billion. PDD had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 34.07%. PDD’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

