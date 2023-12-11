KGH Ltd Acquires 125,000 Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

KGH Ltd lifted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 63.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 321,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the quarter. West Fraser Timber makes up 1.9% of KGH Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. KGH Ltd owned 0.38% of West Fraser Timber worth $27,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WFG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after buying an additional 12,853 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,651,000 after buying an additional 48,652 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 526.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 18,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 286.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after buying an additional 66,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on WFG. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $106.50 to $108.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $106.50 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, West Fraser Timber has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

West Fraser Timber Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFG opened at $74.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.41 and a beta of 1.12. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $64.11 and a 12 month high of $91.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.97 and its 200 day moving average is $76.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 0.28%. Research analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is -85.11%.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

