KGH Ltd Has $7.36 Million Stake in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

KGH Ltd decreased its holdings in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 146,431 shares during the quarter. CVR Energy accounts for about 0.5% of KGH Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. KGH Ltd owned approximately 0.24% of CVR Energy worth $7,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVI. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in CVR Energy by 145.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in CVR Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVI. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

CVI stock opened at $30.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.59. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.60 and a 1 year high of $39.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. CVR Energy had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 69.57%. Research analysts anticipate that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a yield of 6%. This is a boost from CVR Energy’s previous None dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.48%.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

