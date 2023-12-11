KGH Ltd Increases Stock Position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

KGH Ltd increased its stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 688.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,274,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,113,000 shares during the quarter. Plains GP makes up about 1.3% of KGH Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. KGH Ltd’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $18,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Plains GP during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Plains GP by 149.3% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Plains GP during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its position in Plains GP by 35.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in Plains GP by 4,356.9% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang purchased 62,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.24 per share, with a total value of $1,006,880.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,704 shares in the company, valued at $5,175,752.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays lowered shares of Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Plains GP

Plains GP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAGP opened at $15.28 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.83 and a 200 day moving average of $15.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.54. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $16.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.09). Plains GP had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $12.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.82 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plains GP Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.18%.

Plains GP Company Profile

(Free Report)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.