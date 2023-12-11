KGH Ltd Makes New Investment in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

KGH Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 620,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,945,000. NOV accounts for 0.7% of KGH Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. KGH Ltd owned about 0.16% of NOV at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of NOV by 66.1% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 353,199 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after buying an additional 140,571 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of NOV by 387.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 39,511 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 31,413 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of NOV in the second quarter valued at about $1,376,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NOV by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,141,887 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $226,836,000 after buying an additional 513,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of NOV by 32.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,120 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 6,347 shares during the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $18.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.89. NOV Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $24.83.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). NOV had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. NOV’s payout ratio is 15.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOV shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NOV from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NOV from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.07.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

