Khrom Capital Management LLC Has $29.51 Million Stock Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Khrom Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 800,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356,728 shares during the period. Chemours makes up 16.0% of Khrom Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Khrom Capital Management LLC owned about 0.54% of Chemours worth $29,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chemours in the second quarter worth approximately $782,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Chemours by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 10,644 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of Chemours during the 2nd quarter valued at $441,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Chemours in the 2nd quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 36.2% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Chemours from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Chemours from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chemours in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.10.

Chemours Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CC opened at $28.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.09 and its 200 day moving average is $31.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The Chemours Company has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $39.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 2.00.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.13). Chemours had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a positive return on equity of 42.13%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Research analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently -48.31%.

Chemours Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

