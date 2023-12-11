Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Sold by Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,040 shares during the period. Kilroy Realty makes up approximately 0.8% of Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $8,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KRC. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 1st quarter worth $589,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,143,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,233,652,000 after buying an additional 75,015 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 85,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 24,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 178,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,608,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kilroy Realty

In related news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 4,200 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $133,476.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,276.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on KRC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Kilroy Realty from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Kilroy Realty from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Kilroy Realty from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.82.

View Our Latest Research Report on KRC

Kilroy Realty Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of KRC traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.46. The company had a trading volume of 154,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,378. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $25.99 and a 52 week high of $43.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.00.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.76%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the "company", "Kilroy") is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.