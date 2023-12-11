Kinetic Partners Management LP Acquires New Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Kinetic Partners Management LP bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,390,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,292,000. ZoomInfo Technologies comprises approximately 3.6% of Kinetic Partners Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Kinetic Partners Management LP owned about 0.35% of ZoomInfo Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZI. BROOKFIELD Corp ON acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter valued at $5,151,000. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 486.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,634,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844,615 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 22,120,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,628,000 after purchasing an additional 916,232 shares during the last quarter. Cynosure Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,133,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 352.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $15.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.09. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.36 and a 1 year high of $32.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $313.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 11,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $206,842.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 35,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,493.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZI

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.