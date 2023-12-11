Kinetic Partners Management LP Makes New Investment in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Kinetic Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 152,500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,980,000. New Relic makes up about 1.0% of Kinetic Partners Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in New Relic by 4.8% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in New Relic by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in New Relic by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,006 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of New Relic by 3.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of New Relic by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Relic in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Relic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.77.

Shares of NYSE NEWR opened at $86.99 on Monday. New Relic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.30 and a 12-month high of $87.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.62 and a beta of 0.84.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $242.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.58 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a negative net margin of 14.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

