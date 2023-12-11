Kite Lake Capital Management UK LLP Has $12.15 Million Stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Kite Lake Capital Management UK LLP lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 600,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. UBS Group comprises about 27.3% of Kite Lake Capital Management UK LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Kite Lake Capital Management UK LLP’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $12,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Performa Ltd US LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in UBS Group by 17,021.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 839.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBS opened at $28.49 on Monday. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $28.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.38.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 52.89% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on UBS Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

