Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Earns “Sell” Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 36.71% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Capital One Financial raised Kodiak Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

KOD opened at $3.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $165.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.80. Kodiak Sciences has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $9.80.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.46. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kodiak Sciences will post -4.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $1,869,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Kodiak Sciences by 60.0% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 59,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 22,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

