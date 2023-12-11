Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Shares Gap Up to $24.65

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.65, but opened at $25.76. Kohl’s shares last traded at $25.51, with a volume of 1,611,909 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America cut their target price on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Kohl’s in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s Trading Up 5.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.79.

Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.18. Kohl's had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business's revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kohl's Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is -152.67%.

Institutional Trading of Kohl’s

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the third quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 81.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Articles

