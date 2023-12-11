KOK Price Tops $0.0142 on Exchanges (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. One KOK token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, KOK has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. KOK has a total market capitalization of $7.09 million and $824,613.63 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About KOK

KOK (KOK) is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.01412765 USD and is down -13.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $770,589.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

