Kopp Family Office LLC Acquires 32,179 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Kopp Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 72.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,386 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,179 shares during the period. Workiva comprises about 4.2% of Kopp Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Kopp Family Office LLC owned 0.14% of Workiva worth $7,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WK. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 133.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the first quarter worth $82,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Workiva during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Workiva by 37.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva Price Performance

Shares of Workiva stock opened at $95.30 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.97. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -37.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Workiva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.81 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workiva

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $158.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.45 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 26,521.01%. Analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $170,113.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,103 shares in the company, valued at $5,039,712.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total transaction of $133,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,507.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 1,995 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $170,113.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,039,712.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,865 shares of company stock valued at $425,339. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on WK. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Workiva from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Workiva from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Workiva from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Workiva in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Workiva in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Workiva

About Workiva

(Free Report)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.