Kopp Family Office LLC Raises Stock Position in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Kopp Family Office LLC grew its position in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,002 shares during the period. Viridian Therapeutics accounts for approximately 2.7% of Kopp Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Kopp Family Office LLC owned 0.49% of Viridian Therapeutics worth $5,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 1,874.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRDN. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Up 0.6 %

VRDN stock opened at $18.25 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.03. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.93 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 13.93 and a current ratio of 13.93.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.13. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 62,437.76% and a negative return on equity of 108.58%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Viridian Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-002 and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.