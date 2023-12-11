Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Price Target Lowered to $58.00 at Truist Financial

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Korn Ferry in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Korn Ferry from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

Shares of KFY stock opened at $54.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.00. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $44.45 and a 12 month high of $59.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $712.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is 67.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

