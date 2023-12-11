KuCoin Token (KCS) Price Tops $11.12 on Exchanges

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded up 10% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 11th. One KuCoin Token token can currently be purchased for $11.12 or 0.00027355 BTC on exchanges. KuCoin Token has a total market capitalization of $1.08 billion and approximately $12.19 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KuCoin Token has traded up 34.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KuCoin Token Token Profile

KuCoin Token’s launch date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 144,232,986 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,732,986 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin. The official website for KuCoin Token is www.kucoin.com.

KuCoin Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KuCoin Token (KCS) is the native token of the KuCoin exchange, which was launched in 2017 as a profit-sharing token that offers value to traders. Initially, KCS was an ERC-20 token running on the Ethereum network, supported by most Ethereum wallets. It has multiple uses within the KuCoin ecosystem. It serves as a utility token used for trading fees on the KuCoin Exchange.”

