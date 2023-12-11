Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Shares Down 5.1%

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.20 and last traded at $21.83. 66,772 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 546,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KYMR. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 16th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $85.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $58.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.30.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 2.17.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.17). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 357.47% and a negative return on equity of 37.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 million. Analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 216,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,965.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,552,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,708,841.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 34.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,224,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,481 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1.0% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,739,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,417,000 after acquiring an additional 46,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 67.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,514,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,877 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,419,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,698,000 after acquiring an additional 21,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 19.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,225,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,514,000 after acquiring an additional 530,935 shares in the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

