Kynam Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Position in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Kynam Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Free Report) by 35.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,304,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707,521 shares during the quarter. Olema Pharmaceuticals comprises about 1.6% of Kynam Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Kynam Capital Management LP’s holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OLMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Olema Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

Shares of OLMA opened at $12.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average of $10.82. The company has a market cap of $695.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 2.24. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $17.79.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.03. Analysts predict that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Biocapital Advisors L. Paradigm purchased 100,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.60 per share, with a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,590,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,455,379.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 1,505,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.84 per share, for a total transaction of $14,818,370.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,688,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,139,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Biocapital Advisors L. Paradigm bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,590,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,455,379.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 148,355 shares of company stock valued at $1,979,392. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

