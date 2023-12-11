Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) was up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $728.02 and last traded at $725.23. Approximately 143,489 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,192,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $703.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $675.50.

Lam Research Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $96.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $657.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $650.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 27.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,606,446.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,095 shares of company stock worth $7,702,801. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter worth $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 56.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

