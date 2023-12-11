Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

LVS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.68.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

NYSE:LVS opened at $46.39 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands has a 12-month low of $43.77 and a 12-month high of $65.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The casino operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the casino operator to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Las Vegas Sands

In related news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $529,724,338.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,134,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,229,909.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Las Vegas Sands

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 197.4% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 434.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 524 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

