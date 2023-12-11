Lauer Wealth LLC Grows Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Lauer Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 3.6% of Lauer Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Lauer Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 156.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:TLT traded down $0.65 on Monday, reaching $93.89. 10,708,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,768,947. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $109.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.52.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.2889 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

