LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $113.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered LCI Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. CJS Securities lowered LCI Industries from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.57.

LCII opened at $116.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.12 and its 200 day moving average is $119.52. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $89.89 and a 12-month high of $137.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.86 and a beta of 1.42.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $959.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. LCI Industries had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 216.50%.

In other news, Director Brendan Deely sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total value of $319,852.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,568.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,231,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,644,000 after purchasing an additional 320,243 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in LCI Industries by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 633,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,001,000 after acquiring an additional 254,749 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in LCI Industries by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,194,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,287,000 after acquiring an additional 230,682 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in LCI Industries by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,404,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,198,000 after acquiring an additional 206,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $25,741,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

