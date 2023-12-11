Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Shares Gap Up to $420.62

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $420.62, but opened at $430.23. Lennox International shares last traded at $429.73, with a volume of 32,019 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Lennox International from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $400.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Stephens raised shares of Lennox International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $332.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennox International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.33.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LII

Lennox International Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $387.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $359.13.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 2,262.68% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 17.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lennox International

In other news, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.24, for a total value of $808,649.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,913.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,251 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.24, for a total transaction of $808,649.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,913.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Todd J. Teske sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.85, for a total transaction of $366,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,386.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,007 shares of company stock worth $4,620,119. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennox International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LII. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Lennox International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 67.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lennox International

(Get Free Report)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.