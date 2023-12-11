Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG – Get Free Report) dropped 7.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.66 and last traded at $4.66. Approximately 322,381 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 669,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.03.

Lightwave Logic Trading Down 7.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $545.86 million, a PE ratio of -26.11 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.94.

Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Lightwave Logic

Lightwave Logic Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lightwave Logic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,811,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Lightwave Logic by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 383,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Lightwave Logic by 1.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 228,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Solidarity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightwave Logic during the 1st quarter worth about $402,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Lightwave Logic by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 15,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.11% of the company’s stock.

Lightwave Logic, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the development of photonic devices and non-linear optical polymer materials systems for fiber-optic data communications and optical computing markets in the United States. The company is involved in the designing and synthesizing of organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs.

Featured Articles

