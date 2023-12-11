Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG – Get Free Report) dropped 7.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.66 and last traded at $4.66. Approximately 322,381 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 669,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.03.
Lightwave Logic Trading Down 7.2 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $545.86 million, a PE ratio of -26.11 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.94.
Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.
Lightwave Logic, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the development of photonic devices and non-linear optical polymer materials systems for fiber-optic data communications and optical computing markets in the United States. The company is involved in the designing and synthesizing of organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs.
