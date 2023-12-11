Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Shares Down 5.8%

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Free Report) traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.29 and last traded at $1.30. 2,403,127 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 3,819,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup boosted their target price on Lilium from $1.00 to $1.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Get Lilium alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Lilium

Lilium Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Lilium

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lilium during the second quarter worth $26,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Lilium by 76.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 48,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Lilium by 15,976.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 15,976 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Lilium during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Lilium during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

About Lilium

(Get Free Report)

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lilium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lilium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.