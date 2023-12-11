Lisk Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $159.51 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. Lisk has a market capitalization of $159.51 million and approximately $5.31 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for about $1.12 or 0.00002685 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000250 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002325 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002296 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

