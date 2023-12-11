Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.770-2.020 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $260.0 million-$270.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $265.4 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

Get Lovesac alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LOVE

Lovesac Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of LOVE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,087. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.24. Lovesac has a 1-year low of $14.18 and a 1-year high of $30.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.05 million, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.51.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.80 million. Lovesac had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lovesac will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer purchased 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.74 per share, with a total value of $81,916.32. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 231,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,023,287.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Lovesac by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Lovesac by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 1.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Lovesac by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter.

About Lovesac

(Get Free Report)

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 40 states of the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.