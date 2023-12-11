Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Bought by Junto Capital Management LP

Junto Capital Management LP grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 269.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,144 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,257 shares during the period. Lululemon Athletica makes up approximately 1.8% of Junto Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Junto Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $69,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 225.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LULU has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $463.00 to $529.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $440.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $481.23.

NASDAQ:LULU traded up $13.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $503.54. 627,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,758,784. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $411.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $389.13. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $286.58 and a 52 week high of $503.54.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 45.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

