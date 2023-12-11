Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Down 4.4%

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.42 and last traded at $1.43. 1,603,462 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 23,863,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on LUMN. UBS Group dropped their target price on Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Lumen Technologies from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Lumen Technologies from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.09.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -0.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 76.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lumen Technologies

In other news, CFO Christopher Stansbury purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $970,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,148,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,994,134.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher Stansbury bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $550,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,570,000 shares of company stock worth $1,618,000 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumen Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the third quarter worth $142,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 25.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 337,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 69,306 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 11.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 494,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 49,937 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the third quarter worth $771,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 337,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 37,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.