Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LUMO. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Lumos Pharma from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Lumos Pharma in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Lumos Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of LUMO opened at $2.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.39. Lumos Pharma has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.70.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.19 million. Lumos Pharma had a negative return on equity of 68.65% and a negative net margin of 1,889.69%. Equities research analysts predict that Lumos Pharma will post -3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lumos Pharma

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma by 42.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lumos Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lumos Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lumos Pharma by 63.2% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 18,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lumos Pharma by 58.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 20,023 shares during the last quarter. 35.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its primary product candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone secretagogue ibutamoren, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pediatric growth hormone deficiency and other rare endocrine disorders.

