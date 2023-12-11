Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) by 61.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,618,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 994,790 shares during the quarter. Magnite makes up approximately 0.8% of Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 1.91% of Magnite worth $35,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGNI. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magnite by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Magnite by 7,927.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Magnite by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Magnite stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.48. The stock had a trading volume of 65,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,560. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.22. Magnite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $15.73.

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 37.24%. The firm had revenue of $133.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Magnite from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Magnite from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Magnite from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Magnite from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.88.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

