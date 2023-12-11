Maiar DEX (MEX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $314,506.41

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 11th. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $37.69 million and $314,506.41 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Maiar DEX has traded up 21.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005359 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00017133 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,744.71 or 1.00159833 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00010990 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00009940 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003636 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000935 USD and is down -2.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $178,733.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

