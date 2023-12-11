Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) is Brown Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Brown Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,774,302 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 319,796 shares during the quarter. Manhattan Associates accounts for approximately 5.0% of Brown Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Brown Capital Management LLC owned about 2.88% of Manhattan Associates worth $354,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 1,136.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ MANH opened at $221.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $209.72 and its 200-day moving average is $198.88. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.43 and a 12-month high of $230.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.26. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 84.06%. The business had revenue of $238.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.33 million. Equities analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $655,551.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,121,739.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on MANH shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.33.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

