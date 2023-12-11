Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Hits New 1-Year High at $27.62

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$27.62 and last traded at C$27.62, with a volume of 1372103 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$27.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.67.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$25.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.34. The company has a current ratio of 123.80, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.70.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.10. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 70.18%. The business had revenue of C$9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.82 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 3.6529492 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 20.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Manulife Financial news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 10,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.97, for a total transaction of C$267,335.41. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

