Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Position Cut by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,748 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 103,259.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 74,945,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,095,813,000 after buying an additional 74,873,326 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,450,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,236,678,000 after acquiring an additional 310,250 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,327,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,011,245,000 after purchasing an additional 453,081 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,632,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,604,338,000 after purchasing an additional 444,685 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 1.5 %

MMC traded up $2.88 on Monday, reaching $198.55. 246,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,583,569. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.86 and a 52-week high of $201.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $97.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.06.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $947,636.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,392.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.38.

Get Our Latest Report on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.