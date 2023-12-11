Martin Gouldstone Purchases 36,023 Shares of Oncimmune Holdings plc (LON:ONC) Stock

Oncimmune Holdings plc insider Martin Gouldstone bought 36,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of £9,726.21 ($12,285.22).

Oncimmune Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of ONC stock traded down GBX 0.63 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 26.87 ($0.34). The company had a trading volume of 7,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 677.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.46. Oncimmune Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 13 ($0.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 73.71 ($0.93). The company has a market capitalization of £19.92 million, a P/E ratio of -191.96 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 19.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 19.92.

About Oncimmune



Oncimmune Holdings plc develops and commercializes technologies that enable cancer diagnosis in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers EarlyCDT-Lung, a immunodiagnostic test for detecting and identifying lung cancer. The company also develops SeroTag, a platform that is used to discover and validate biomarkers for stratifying patients in multiple cancer indications, infectious diseases, and with various autoimmune diseases; and NavigAID, a disease-specific characterization panel.

