McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $315.00 price target on the fast-food giant’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $316.72.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $285.53 on Thursday. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $299.35. The company has a market capitalization of $207.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $266.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 58.80%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,217,143.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,755 shares of company stock valued at $5,380,457. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McDonald’s

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 102.0% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in McDonald’s by 160.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 51.9% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

