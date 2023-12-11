McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) is Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the period. McKesson accounts for approximately 0.5% of Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $22,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in McKesson by 324.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,235,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,107,000 after buying an additional 2,472,584 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $633,960,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in McKesson by 587.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,655,000 after buying an additional 1,032,363 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 94,078.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,628,000 after purchasing an additional 595,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,522,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MCK stock opened at $457.89 on Monday. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $331.75 and a 12-month high of $476.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $455.14 and its 200 day moving average is $429.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.54.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The company had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,561,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at $30,333,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,561,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,333,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.86, for a total transaction of $11,281,427.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,121,938.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,898 shares of company stock worth $17,987,469. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Argus raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $472.83.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

