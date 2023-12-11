MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
MediciNova Stock Down 2.9 %
NASDAQ:MNOV opened at $1.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.39 million, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 0.86. MediciNova has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $2.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.16.
MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MediciNova will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediciNova
MediciNova Company Profile
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MediciNova
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Freshworks gets juiced on its AI customer engagement platform
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/4 – 12/8
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- How does the Consumer Price Index affect the stock market?
Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.