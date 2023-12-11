Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock Holdings Increased by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 66.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,018 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,408 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 1.4% of Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $11.65 on Monday, reaching $321.10. 11,544,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,588,012. The company has a 50-day moving average of $320.37 and a 200-day moving average of $302.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $825.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.46 and a 1-year high of $342.92.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.48, for a total transaction of $202,661.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,010 shares in the company, valued at $11,194,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.16, for a total transaction of $8,855,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.48, for a total value of $202,661.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,194,784.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,362 shares of company stock valued at $133,321,007 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on META shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.53.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

