Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 39.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,480 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 26,790 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 4.9% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $11,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,532,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,300,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,447 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $474,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.34, for a total value of $205,247.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,542,891.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.34, for a total transaction of $205,247.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,680 shares in the company, valued at $11,542,891.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,362 shares of company stock valued at $133,321,007 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on META. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.53.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $331.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $851.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $320.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.72. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.46 and a 12-month high of $342.92.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

