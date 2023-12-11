Metahero Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $24.25 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. Metahero has a market cap of $24.25 million and approximately $876,414.75 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002846 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00033527 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000237 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004637 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero (HERO) is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,966,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

