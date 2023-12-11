Metahero (HERO) Trading Up 4.4% Over Last 7 Days

Metahero (HERO) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. Metahero has a market capitalization of $24.70 million and approximately $807,491.94 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000053 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00033205 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000235 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004617 BTC.

Metahero Profile

HERO is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,966,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.